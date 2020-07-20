Woman accused of striking ex-boyfriend with hammer

Mehijah Williams (Source: New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | July 20, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT - Updated July 20 at 8:53 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman allegedly struck her ex-boyfriend with a hammer Sunday, according to Wilmington police.

Mehijah Arquanna Williams, 26, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and communicating threats.

A Wilmington Police Department spokesperson said that Williams is accused of striking the victim in the 1000 block of S. 13th Street at approximately 2 p.m.

Police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

