2020 Wahine Classic set to go ahead; participants will be required to wear face masks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2020 Wahine Classic will take place at Wrightsville Beach August 14-16 and all participants are required to wear face masks on the beach and to practice social distancing.
The Wahine Classic is North Carolina’s longest-running surf event for women and girls and is open to all ages and ability levels.
“The mission of Wahine Classic is to empower girls of all ages, build their self-confidence and self-esteem, and promote physical, mental, and emotional wellness,” said Jo Pickett, event organizer. “The atmosphere is friendly and enjoyable, where many girls get their start and their first taste of surfing competition.”
Competitors will include amateurs, professionals and teenie-wahines. Wahine competitive sports include shortboard, longboard, standup paddleboard and soft top.
Pickett said, “All athletes will be provided face masks and required to comply with local and state safety regulations to combat the spread of COVID19.”
