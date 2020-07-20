In Surf City, skateboarding is a crime but that could soon change

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It might be one of the newest Olympic sports but in the Town of Surf City, skateboarding is still considered a crime on public streets and sidewalks. And it’s not just skateboards but roller skates too.
However, that policy could soon be changing however thanks to efforts by the Town Council. On Friday, Surf City leaders discussed possible changes to the policy during a council workshop. The ordinance that prohibits skateboarding in the town has not been updated since 1990, Mayor Doug Medlin said.
“It shall be unlawful to skate or go upon on roller skates or skateboards on any of the streets or sidewalks within the boundaries of the town,” Sec. 17-66. of the town’s Code of Ordinances reads.
Town Manager Kyle Breuer explained to the Town Council that the ordinance prohibits both skateboards and roller skates anywhere in the town that is considered public, even on sidewalks.
However, enforcement of this ordinance is not something the town has focused on and according to Breuer, police have not had any recent issues with skateboarders nor have they been actively enforcing the rule as skateboards and skates have become a common method of transportation.
Town staff subsequently looked into different policies of cities and towns around the state to see what they have done in order to be more accommodating to skaters of all types.
The Town of Boone in particular has a policy that Surf City staff said they would be in support of implementing. It would allow skateboarders and roller skaters to utilize roads in town with a speed limit of 25 mph or less. Skateboarders would have to give right of way to pedestrians as well as other vehicles.
One of the concerns of the town staff was the use of the multi-use path,and in particular, the use of the path on the new Surf City bridge. The line of thinking is that because many skateboards and inline skates do not come equipped with brakes there is a higher potential for an accident on the narrow path leading over the bridge.
Most of the Town Council agreed that the town code could be updated to be more welcoming for skaters but no action was taken during the town workshop. Instead, staff will have to gather more information including an outline of all the streets with a speed limit of 25 mph or less to present to the Town Council for an official vote on the change to the ordinance.
The next Town Council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 4, 4:30 p.m. at the Surf City Community Center.
