Newsweek recognizes NHRMC Betty H. Cameron Women’s & Children’s Hospital as a Best Maternity Care Hospital

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Regional Medical Center Betty H. Cameron Women’s & Children’s Hospital received national recognition Monday on Newsweek’s 2020 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals.
The list is based on verified data from the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey and the Betty H. Cameron maternity unit ranked in the top 250 in the U.S. for providing excellent care to mothers, newborns and their families.
“Each year thousands of mothers trust our care teams to deliver their babies with great skill, professionalism and compassion,” said Kristi Baker, Administrator, NHRMC Betty H. Cameron Women’s & Children’s Hospital. “We have outstanding providers and staff who have dedicated their careers to providing high-quality care for all of our patients and their families, and we are honored to be recognized as one of the nation’s best maternity hospitals.”
The Best Maternity Care Hospital distinction applies to hospitals that have met The Leapfrog Group’s standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics.
