First Alert Forecast: heaping helping of sweltering, small side of storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for hopping on your First Alert Forecast! Sizzling temperatures and generous humidity levels are likely to swell heat index values to the stressful 98 to 106 range Monday afternoon. And briefly and locally, these values may even spike to 108 or 110! The local National Weather Service threshold for a Heat Advisory is 105 and your WECT Weather App, when set to your location, can confirm whether such a bulletin is in effect for your community. Advisory or no advisory, though, everyone across the Cape Fear Region should have a mindset to be rested, hydrated, and neighborly - for the sake of people and also pets - on this hot summer day.
A modest but not-to-be-ignored pop-up storm chance exists for Monday - most pronounced in the afternoon - and your longer-range First Alert Forecast remains loaded with heat and laced with occasional cooling and drenching storms.
Tropical storms are one element thankfully missing from the forecast narrative; new development is unlikely across the Atlantic Basin through midweek. By the end of July, some development appears possible in the Gulf of Mexico and eastern Atlantic.
Tropical storms are one element thankfully missing from the forecast narrative; new development is unlikely across the Atlantic Basin through midweek. By the end of July, some development appears possible in the Gulf of Mexico and eastern Atlantic.
