First Alert Forecast: heaping helping of sweltering, small side of storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for hopping on your First Alert Forecast on this warm Monday! Sizzling temperatures and generous humidity levels will continue to make heat index values swell to the stressful 98 to 106 for much of this week. Briefly and locally, these values may even spike to 108 or 110! The local National Weather Service threshold for a Heat Advisory is 105 and your WECT Weather App, when set to your location, can confirm whether such a bulletin is in effect for your community. Advisory or no advisory, though, everyone across the Cape Fear Region should have a mindset to be rested, hydrated, and neighborly - for the sake of people and also pets - during these hot summer days.
You’ll be heard-pressed to find substantial relief from the heat overnight with temperatures mainly in the lower 80s to upper 70s. Heat index values will remain at least in the 80s with cooling showers and storms hard to come by.
Your longer-range First Alert Forecast remains loaded with heat and laced with occasional cooling and drenching storms, but widespread relief from rain looks unlikely.
Tropical storms are missing from the forecast narrative; new development is unlikely across the Atlantic Basin through midweek. By the end of July, some development appears possible in the Gulf of Mexico and eastern Atlantic.
Catch your First Alert Forecast for Wilmington for the next seven days right here. Or, extend your outlook to a full ten days to whatever location you like with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and stay cool!
