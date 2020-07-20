First Alert Forecast: heaping helping of sweltering, small side of storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for hopping on your First Alert Forecast on this warm Monday! Sizzling temperatures and generous humidity levels will continue to make heat index values swell to the stressful 98 to 106 for much of this week. Briefly and locally, these values may even spike to 108 or 110! The local National Weather Service threshold for a Heat Advisory is 105 and your WECT Weather App, when set to your location, can confirm whether such a bulletin is in effect for your community. Advisory or no advisory, though, everyone across the Cape Fear Region should have a mindset to be rested, hydrated, and neighborly - for the sake of people and also pets - during these hot summer days.