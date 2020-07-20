Developer proposes nearly 70-acre mixed-use development in northern New Hanover County

“We are embarking on the first step of a new development to provide those goods and services integrated with new residential communities, and we would appreciate your input on our proposed master planned development plan (MPD). The purpose of this MPD is to set the groundwork for future commercial and residential areas of this property by identifying the uses, road network, pedestrian connectivity, and transition of use from more intensive commercial uses clustered near the main roadways/highway into residential neighborhoods on the edge of the PD development,” according to the notice.