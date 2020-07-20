Developer proposes nearly 70-acre mixed-use development in northern New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Developers have taken the first steps to creating a nearly 70-acre master-planned development in Northern New Hanover County in anticipation of the completion of the Military Cutoff Road Extension.
Located east of where Murrayville Road currently ends, and located directly within the path of the Military Cutoff Road extension project, Hanover Reserve would be a new mixed-use development consisting of residential, commercial, and business-zoned districts.
A community information meeting notice has been submitted on behalf of the developer by Paramounte Engineering for July 30 at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We are embarking on the first step of a new development to provide those goods and services integrated with new residential communities, and we would appreciate your input on our proposed master planned development plan (MPD). The purpose of this MPD is to set the groundwork for future commercial and residential areas of this property by identifying the uses, road network, pedestrian connectivity, and transition of use from more intensive commercial uses clustered near the main roadways/highway into residential neighborhoods on the edge of the PD development,” according to the notice.
“Our initial MPD, enclosed with this notice, proposes rezoning the property from R-15 to Planned Development (PD) in the areas south of the Military Cutoff Extension and Regional Business (B-2) in the areas north of that highway. These districts allow the kind of uses and neighborhoods we would like to bring to the area combined under a master plan.”
These meetings are the first steps in getting approval for requests by developers and are actually hosted by developers before they can submit their requests to the county. This allows residents and neighbors who will likely be impacted by the development a chance to have a discussion with developers and express any concerns.
“We will listen you your comments and then prepare a plan for submittal to the New Hanover County Planning Department and boards for further review. If you are unable to attend the virtual meeting but would like to discuss or comment on the plan, please email Allison Engebretson at aengebretson@paramounte-eng.com for more information,” the notice concludes.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.