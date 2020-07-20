Brunswick County Board of Elections approves One-Stop Early Voting schedule

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Elections has approved a One-Stop Early Voting plan for the General Elections, which takes into account an emergency order issued by the State BOE last week. Early voting will begin on Thursday, October 15 and end on Saturday, October 31.
The order says county boards of elections are required to open at least one early voting location for every 20,000 registered voters in that county. According to the Brunswick County Board of Elections, the county has 108,000 registered voters, there will be at least six early voting locations. The order also mandates local boards must have each early voting site open for a minimum of ten total hours on each both the first and second weekends of the early voting period.
The Brunswick County Cooperative Extension Office (25 Referendum Drive, Building ‘N') will take the place of the Board of Elections office in this election cycle. The office will be open for early voting starting Thursday, October 15: Monday through Friday from 8:30am – 5:00pm, except Friday, October 23 when it will be open from 8:30am – 7:30pm. The only weekend hours for this location will be Saturday, October 31 from 8:00am to 3:00pm.
The six satellite locations for One-Stop Early Voting in Brunswick County are:
The Brunswick Center - 121 Town Hall Drive NE, Leland
Leland Cultural Arts Center - 1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland
The Brunswick Center - 1513 North Howe Street , Suite 1, Southport
The Brunswick Center - 101 Stone Chimney Drive, Supply
Shallotte Commons - 5051 Main Street, Suite 4, Shallotte
The Brunswick Center - 10050 Beach Drive SW, Calabash
the satellite locations will be open starting Thursday, October 15: Monday through Friday, from 8:00am to 7:30pm, Saturday October 17 and Saturday, October 24 from 10:00am to 4:00pm, Sunday October 18 and Sunday, October 25 from Noon to 5:00pm, and Saturday, October 31 from 8:00am to 3:00pm.
"We want voters to be able to safely cast their ballot during this election," Sara Knotts, Director of the Brunswick County Board of Elections said in an email news release. "Voters have three options available to them for voting: absentee by mail, one-stop early voting, or on election day at their assigned polling place."
For more information on the scheduled days and hours of early voting click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.