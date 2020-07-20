Beating the heat: People work to stay cool by the water in White Lake

WHITE LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - What better way to spend summer than by the water? That’s the thought of thousands in and around the Cape Fear, including White Lake.
The heat index reached 106 at point Monday afternoon in the Bladen County town. That’s why police are urging folks to enjoy time outside, but with caution.
“I hope everybody can take care of themselves,” said Bert Harris with the White Lake Police Department. “Water and hydration is the most important thing.”
Harris says they’ll be doing foot patrols around the town to ensure everyone is safe, but this year is different than ones past.
“It’s definitely been slower,” said Harris. “Our parking lots are usually full, even across the street from [Goldston’s Beach]. We’ve kind of maintained that just a little bit to keep the beaches safe and keep everyone six-feet apart.”
Many on the beach planned to visit for just a few hours, knowing the heat can take a lot out of them.
“It’s nice to have the water right here and a tree right here so I can be in the shade and she can be in the water,” said Bernie Bullard, visiting White Lake from Warsaw with her granddaughter.
Kelli Johnson drove to the lake from Lumberton with her friends. They brought a baby with them and came prepared to keep him and themselves cool.
“So we consistently have water with him,” said Johnson. “We make sure we have his hat. If we feel like he is getting to hot like his cheeks are getting too red, we make sure we bring him up, sit him in the shade, get him a umbrella, give him so water.”
With heat like this, it’s important to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
The C-D-C says extreme heat can bring on many heat-related illnesses and even death. In fact, more than 700 people die from extreme heat every year in the United States.
“Get in the water as much as possible,” said Harris. “Stay cool. Water. Hydration is the main key. The sun is hot and it is going to be hard this week, very hard.”
