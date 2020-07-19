More New Hanover County school opening guidance to be released Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Staff members and families should expect more information on the opening of New Hanover County Schools this coming Monday.
The school system announced last week that the intention for the coming school year is to operate on an alternating three-week schedule for pre-K through 12th grade students during the coronavirus pandemic. Pre-assigned groups of students would be in the classroom for one week and learn remotely for the other two weeks. Parents opting to keep their children home would also have a fully virtual option.
The county intends to send parents a survey Monday. That will help the schools plan for an expected number of children.
