First Alert Forecast: sizzling sunshine and isolated cooling storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! This weekend’s seasonably hot trend continues with daytime highs topping out in the lower and middle 90s and nighttime readings hard-pressed to fall below the 70s. Stressful heat index values forecast for Sunday have prompted the issuance of a Head Advisory for parts of southeastern North Carolina until 8 p.m. You would be best suited to complete any outdoor chores, first thing this morning, or closer to sunset.