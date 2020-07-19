First Alert Forecast: sizzling sunshine and isolated cooling storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! This weekend’s seasonably hot trend continues with daytime highs topping out in the lower and middle 90s and nighttime readings hard-pressed to fall below the 70s. Stressful heat index values forecast for Sunday have prompted the issuance of a Head Advisory for parts of southeastern North Carolina until 8 p.m. You would be best suited to complete any outdoor chores, first thing this morning, or closer to sunset.
Water temperatures will continue to trend in the lower and middle 80s with a low to moderate risk for rip currents. Remember to take note of area lifeguards and their rip current flags! While warm water surfaces make prime fuel for tropical storms, no new tropical storm development appears likely near the Carolinas and across the Atlantic Basin for the next two days.
Spoiler alert that another hot ridge looks poised to deliver warmer temperatures, so expect 90-degree temps and 100+ heat index values to be a regular thing. Check out your summery seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or extend your outlook for whatever location you choose with your WECT Weather App.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.