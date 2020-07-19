First Alert Forecast: July heat reigns supreme with higher storm chances ahead. . .

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you and yours! This weekend’s seasonably hot trend continues with daytime highs topping out in the upper 80s to lower and middle 90s and nighttime readings hard-pressed to fall below the 70s. A weak low pressure system approaches from the north, storm chances will tick up with time: mainly 30-40% for Sunday and beyond. It’s worth keeping an eye to the sky and your WECT Weather App interactive radar!