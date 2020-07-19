First Alert Forecast: July heat reigns supreme with higher storm chances ahead. . .

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you and yours! This weekend’s seasonably hot trend continues with daytime highs topping out in the upper 80s to lower and middle 90s and nighttime readings hard-pressed to fall below the 70s. A weak low pressure system approaches from the north, storm chances will tick up with time: mainly 30-40% for Sunday and beyond. It’s worth keeping an eye to the sky and your WECT Weather App interactive radar!
Water temperatures will continue to trend in the lower and middle 80s with a low to moderate risk for rip currents. remember to take note of area lifeguards and their rip current flags!
While warm water surfaces make prime fuel for tropical storms, no new tropical storm development appears likely near the Carolinas and across the Atlantic Basin for the next two days.
Check out your summery seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or extend your outlook for whatever location you choose with your WECT Weather App. And thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.