Downtown Alive takes root in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s Downtown Alive initiative wrapped up its fourth week Sunday night.
The effort is a partnership between the city, Cool Wilmington, the Downtown Business Alliance and Wilmington Downtown Inc.
Downtown Alive allows restaurants and businesses to expand their displays and seating areas onto side walks and parking spaces. Parts of Front and Princess Streets are shut down Thursday and Friday nights and Saturdays and Sundays to allow businesses the room for shopping and dining.
Chris Andrews of Cool Wilmington says over the past few weeks, they’ve seen more businesses participate as well as bigger crowds coming in to support local restaurants and merchants.
“By allowing them to bring their tables out into the street they’re able to up their capacity and theoretically not just exist but get to a point where they can make money again,” said Andrews. ”Its a win win situation all the way around.”
The boost in business has allowed many restaurants to bring back employees that were left jobless after the pandemic closed many businesses.
“After the three months people are ready to come out have a good time, enjoy live music, food, drinks. Its been difficult though people are scared to come out. But with the Downtown Alive it makes people feel more comfortable. It makes us feel like were getting back to normal a little bit,” said Matthew McBride, the manager of Bourbon Street.
Andrews says they’ve nearly reached their capacity for businesses participating, but they are still working to grow, reaching out to retail businesses in the area.
The feedback from locals and visitors alike has been overwhelmingly positive.
“What we hear quite often is ‘gosh wouldn’t it be great to do this all the time,’” said Andrews. “I think that overall, people wanna be outside. I think they just enjoy the atmosphere the ambiance of town, so I think people are willing to deal with a little heat and just come down and have some fun.”
