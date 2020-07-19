Block of Market Street closed after wreck with power pole leads to outage for 2,700+

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Market Street in Wilmington is closed after a wreck involving a power pole.
According to Wilmington Police Department, the accident happened on Market Street near Brookwood Avenue.
At the time of the wreck, more than 2,700 Duke Energy customers were without power from South 8th Street to Covil Avenue.
As of 8:16 p.m., power was restored to a majority of customers. Duke Energy shows there are still 225 outages from the scene of the accident to South 10th Street.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route. Princess Street runs parallel to Market Street, and can be used as a detour.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.