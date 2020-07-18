Protesters support deceased Army soldier in demonstration downtown

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A group of protesters spoke up Friday in support of an Army soldier who was found dead and buried near Fort Hood in Texas.
The remains of Specialist Vanessa Guillén were identified this month, two months after she went missing. Federal investigators believe a fellow soldier was responsible for her death.
A group supporting Guillén protested Friday at 3rd and Chestnut Streets in downtown Wilmington. According to the protesters, they wanted to stand up for injustice and harassment that soldiers go through.
“This is also a first step to take the Latinx community out of the fear to speak up,” Protester Francisco Villarreal said. “We as a community have to come together and fight for our rights.”
Villarreal said it’s important to teach the Latino community to stand up for themselves.
