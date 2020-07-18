First Alert Forecast: more July heat, higher storm chances ahead. . .

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on a Saturday afternoon! Your First Alert Forecast for this weekend remains seasonably hot with daytime temperatures cresting in the upper 80s and lower 90s and nighttime readings hard-pressed to fall below the 70s. Sunday even features the option for some inland communities to sneak up to the middle 90s. As a weak low pressure system approaches from the north, storm chances will tick up with time: 20-30% Saturday, and 30-40% Sunday and beyond. It’s worth keeping an eye to the sky and your WECT Weather App interactive radar!
Weekend water temperatures will continue to trend in the lower and middle 80s with a low to moderate risk for rip currents. remember to take note of area lifeguards and their rip current flags!
While warm water surfaces make prime fuel for tropical storms, no new tropical storm development appears likely near the Carolinas and across the Atlantic Basin Saturday, and Sunday.
Check out your summery seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here
