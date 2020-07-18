First Alert Forecast: hot temps continue as storm chances tick up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on a Saturday! Your First Alert Forecast for this weekend remains seasonably hot with daytime temperatures cresting in the upper 80s and lower 90s and nighttime readings hard-pressed to fall below the 70s. Sunday even features the option for some inland communities to sneak up to the middle 90s. As a weak low pressure system approaches from the north, storm chances will tick up with time: 20-30% Saturday, and 30-40% Sunday and beyond. It’s worth keeping an eye to the sky and your WECT Weather App interactive radar!