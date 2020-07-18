Columbus County suspends athletic workouts indefinitely

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County school system determined Friday that it will keep all activities on hold until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to school leaders, there is no timetable to hold games, full practices or middle school athletics at this point.
Earlier in the week, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association determined that summer workouts could continue in local districts, but the start of the Fall sports season would be delayed until at least September 1st.
Athletes in New Hanover and Pender counties started workouts on July 5th, but it hasn’t gone without its difficulties. Earlier this week, New Hanover County reported a student-athlete at Ashley High School tested positive for COVID-19.
