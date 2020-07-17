17-year-old admits to fatally stabbing Columbus County man, deputies say

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 17-year-old is in custody after he admitted to fatally stabbing a Columbus County man last week.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Columbus Regional in Whiteville around 3 a.m. on July 10 after receiving a report of a stabbing victim.
Deputies say the victim, 30-year-old David Len Ward, was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and died by the time he arrived. Ward reportedly suffered multiple stab wounds.
Detectives executed search warrants at Ward’s home on Rico Road and on the Chevrolet Tahoe that transported him to Columbus Regional. Evidence at the home showed there was a prior altercation inside the residence.
Sheriff’s office says the suspect, a 17-year-old male, later called 911 and admitted he stabbed someone.
Deputies and Lake Waccamaw police located the teenager not far from the crime scene and took him into custody. He was taken to a juvenile detention center and a juvenile petition was completed, the sheriff’s office says.
This is an ongoing investigation. Please contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office if you have information concerning this investigation.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.