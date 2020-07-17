Wrightsville Beach leaders vote to increase parking rates

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen held a special meeting on Friday and parking rates were on the agenda; soon, it will cost you more to park within town limits.
The board voted to keep the hourly parking rate at $3 in spots that are designated for business and increase the hourly rate to $5 for the rest.
Wrightsville Beach Mayor Darryl Mills cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the major reason for the rate increases.
“When we went through our budget process, we realized there are a number of areas that have shortfalls of what the normal revenue is,” said Mills. “Room occupancy tax is down almost 35 percent. Sales tax is way down. We had no parking for March, April, and early May. So, there are a number of factors involved here.”
Town leaders also voted to increase the cost of daily parking from $17 to $25 and weekly passes would go from $100 to $150.
The greatest increases will come in parking violations.
The fine for parking in a fire lane jumped from $50 to $250 and parking in a non-metered spot went up from $50 to $150.
Mills didn’t give a date when the increases would go into effect but believes it won’t be long.
