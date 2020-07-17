WPD: Family comes home to find stranger inside

“The residents stated they had come home and found a stranger — 30-year-old Kirby Dean Frennea — inside with a pair of scissors in his hand. He refused to leave,” a WPD news release states. “When attempts to get him to come out were unsuccessful, the WPD S.W.A.T. unit was called in. They observed that Frennea had clear psychological issues, and were able to take him into custody without incident around 1:30 a.m. using the residents’ key to enter the house.”