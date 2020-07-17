WPD: Family comes home to find stranger inside

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington family returned home to find a stranger inside Thursday night, according to police.
The Wilmington Police Department says officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of French Road in reference to a barricaded subject.
“The residents stated they had come home and found a stranger — 30-year-old Kirby Dean Frennea — inside with a pair of scissors in his hand. He refused to leave,” a WPD news release states. “When attempts to get him to come out were unsuccessful, the WPD S.W.A.T. unit was called in. They observed that Frennea had clear psychological issues, and were able to take him into custody without incident around 1:30 a.m. using the residents’ key to enter the house.”
Officials say Frennea was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for assessment before being taken to jail.
He has been charged with first degree burglary, second-degree burglary, and resist/delay/obstruct public officers.
