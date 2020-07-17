UNCW says school is ‘committed to playing fall sports’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The future of sports due to COVID-19 has been in question for weeks now but UNCW says it is committed to playing fall sports this season.
“As one of the founding members of the Colonial Athletic Association, UNCW Athletics endorses and fully supports the Colonial Athletic Association’s Extreme Flexibility Model that provides student-athletes the opportunity to compete for championships during the upcoming fall season,” according to a statement from UNCW.
While sports are important to the university, so is the health of its students.
“The health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” UNCW’s Athletic Director Jimmy Bass said. “As we work through the daily changes of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue to count on the CDC, state officials, the UNC system, the NCAA and UNCW senior administration for their guidance during this challenging time.
“The CAA has always been a student-centric conference featuring diverse schools and diverse populations. We look forward to giving our student-athletes the opportunity to compete in the CAA and NCAA championships while providing a safe environment for everyone at our events,” he concluded.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.