UNCW remains on schedule for students to return to campus in August

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Despite the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, UNCW is planning on a start date of August 19 for the Fall semester.
“UNCW built extra flexibility into our reopening strategies, and we remain on schedule for a safe start to the fall semester even though Phase 2 of North Carolina’s pandemic response plan has been extended through Aug. 7. Fall semester classes are scheduled to start Aug. 19,” according to a press release.
The majority of UNCW employees have been teleworking since the campus closed down, but as the start date gets closer, the school plans on expanding the list of on-campus employees.
“We will share more specific information next week; faculty and staff with immediate concerns should contact their supervisors. For the foreseeable future, we anticipate limiting the number of employees on campus at any given time to support physical distancing measures,” according to the release.
“The state’s recently announced hybrid plan for reopening K-12 public schools may have caused concern for employees with school-age children. As previously outlined in the university’s Return to Campus guide (PDF), supervisors will be encouraged to offer flexibility for employees who are members of vulnerable populations or who may have childcare or other family responsibilities. The current COVID-19 Work/Leave provisions issued by the Office of State Human Resources remain in place. Any future updates to these provisions will be shared as soon as they become available,” it reads.
Of course the situation is ever evolving and there will be plenty of questions which is why the school has set up a website to address many of them.
“We know that students, faculty and staff have questions about several topics, including health and safety protocols, academic course scheduling, work scheduling, housing and dining, Drop-Off and Move-In, tuition and fees, financial aid and much more. We have combined essential information, including the answers to many commonly asked questions, on the ‘Best for the Nest,‘” according to the statement.
“No one can accurately predict what this pandemic will have in store for us in the coming months, and the university will continue to adapt its plans for the fall as needed to maintain our readiness for the full range of potential impacts,” the release concludes.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.