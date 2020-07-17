Temporary signs in place at newly renamed Long Leaf Park

The temporary signs for Long Leaf Park — formerly Hugh MacRae Park — are now up. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Temporary signs have been placed at the newly renamed Long Leaf Park.

Earlier this week, the New Hanover County commissioners voted to change the name of Hugh MacRae Park to Long Leaf Park.

The park was originally named after Hugh MacRae, a noted white supremacist who was deeply involved in the 1898 Wilmington massacre when an unspecified number of black people were killed by white men on a mission to take over the city.

The temporary signs with the park’s new name were on display Friday.

“New and permanent signs are in the works and will be installed in the coming weeks,” the county said in a Facebook post. " We hope you’ll stop by soon, sit under the pines, walk around the trail, and enjoy the beauty of this #NHCgov park!”

