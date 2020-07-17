Southport-Fort Fisher ferry ramp project expected to finish by end of July

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Work on the shuttered Southport-Fort Fisher ferry route could be wrapping up soon.
A spokesperson for the NCDOT’s Ferry Division on Friday said contractors have given a reopen date for the ferry route for the end of July.
The $3 million project, which initially began in January and was expected to be completed on April 6, was halted due to Governor Roy Cooper’s “stay-at-home” order over the novel coronavirus pandemic. Contractors resumed work on the project in mid-May.
The project will replace the ferry’s old cable-counterweight system with an updated hydraulic ramp system, which runs smoother and is less prone to accidental failures such as the one that shut down the route for five weeks last year.
