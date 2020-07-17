Reporters Covering Protests: Tear gas, rocks and emotions (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

Miranda: “Everything was overwhelmingly peaceful throughout the morning. They (the protesters) began with having speakers at the state House (of Representatives). After that a few speakers decided they should march down to Columbia Police Department Headquarters. When people were saying that, we were thinking ‘okay, today’s been overwhelmingly peaceful, but we’re wondering if this may turn’. As soon as things got to the doors of Columbia Police Department Headquarters, that’s when it started with people throwing water bottles at the building. After about five minutes of throwing water bottles at the building, the police descended the stairs in riot gear and that kind of escalated things further. That’s when it became a standoff between police in riot gear and protesters throwing sandwiches, fries, rocks, water bottles. So you kind of didn’t know which side to stand on because if you were standing on the protesters’ side, you didn’t know if you were going to get tear-gassed. If you were standing on the side of the police officers, you didn’t know if you were going to get by some projectile. So it was difficult to figure out where to stand and still tell the story. We were trying to get a relief crew to come in so we could go and edit to at least show our evening show viewers what was going on earlier that day. We were headed toward the car and some commotion tumbled out onto the street. As we were looking at this new line of police and protesters in the street, folks started throwing smaller rocks again. I guess someone picked up a larger rock, and that one hit me in the head. I rolled over to the side and called the (assignment) desk to tell them ‘hey, I got hit’. They said ‘you’ve got to find your photographer and get out of there’, and that’s what we did. After we left the hospital, things had escalated much more. There were some police cars that were set on fire, windows were being smashed around town. It was a very different scene from when I had left off reporting. So, I wanted to make sure I went back to the station, still bloodied up, still wearing the bloody shirt and with gauze on my head. I wanted to do another live shot to show that we were there this morning, to show that people were peaceful, and that this started out with the right intentions. There were so many hundreds of people out there with this clear message, with this good message. We wanted to make sure that didn’t get lost because of a few bad apples that were agitators that day.”