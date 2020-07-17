Parsley Elementary School sign vandalized overnight Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The sign in front of Walter L. Parsley Elementary School in Wilmington was vandalized overnight Friday.
“BLM,” “#rember 1898,” and “change the name” were spray-painted in red on the sign while the first name of the school’s namesake,“Walter,” was crossed out.
We’ve reached out to New Hanover County Schools for comment on the vandalism.
At a meeting last week, the school board discussed the possibility of renaming the elementary school due to Walter Parsley’s role as one of the main conspirators of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre.
However, it’s unclear which generation of the Parsleys the school was named after, whether it was Walter Parsley himself or a subsequent grandson of the same name.
Further research into the matter will be conducted and the results discussed by the board during its regular meeting on Aug. 4.
“NHCS is communicating with members of the Parsley family and the Policy Committee is reviewing the Board policy related to assigning facility names,” a district spokeswoman stated.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.