Park-goers enjoying Thursday night picnic robbed at gunpoint, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three people enjoying a meal at a city park were robbed at gunpoint Thursday night, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
The incident happened at Nunalee Park, located at 416 South 17th Street, around 6:30 p.m.
Police say a trio of friends were eating at the park when they were approached by a group of male suspects who robbed them at gunpoint. No one was injured.
Officers later arrested a juvenile and 20-year-old Dyrell Green in connection with the alleged robbery.
Green is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
He was given an $80,000 bond.
It wasn’t immediately known how many more suspects were being sought by police.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.
