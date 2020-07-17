Kure Beach Town Hall closed to public due to COVID-19 concerns

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach’s Town Hall is closing to the public as of Friday morning once again due to COVID-19 concerns.
“The Kure Beach Town Council at the continued July 16, 2020 meeting voted to close Town Hall to the public starting on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m,” according to a statement from the town.
During the meeting the town the Town Council discussed their concerns with the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the region, as well as the state as the reason for the closure. Town staff will still be available by phone and bills can be paid online.
“To pay your utility bill online please click here or call Town Hall at 910-458-8216. All Town Staff will be available by phone from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.,” the town’s website reads.
