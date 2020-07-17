Kure Beach police policy update will include ‘duty to intervene’ clause in use of force incidents

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The use of force by police officers has come under close scrutiny across America in the past several months. In Minnesota, while only one officer physically restrained George Floyd with a knee on his neck, all four officers involved in the death of the man have been charged with crimes.
Now, police departments are beginning to make sure that if officers witness excessive force by another officer, it is their duty to intervene.
Although some departments in New Hanover County already have a ‘duty to intervene’ policy, not all do.
On Monday, the Kure Beach Town Council will be presented with a use of force policy update that includes a new ‘duty to intervene’ section. The updated policy would set clear guidelines as to what is expected of police officers if they witness any sort of excessive force by fellow officers.
“At the scene of a police incident, multiple officers of the department may be present and some officers may not be directly involved in taking police action. This does not relieve any officer present the obligation to ensure the requirements of the law and this Policy are complied with,” the policy reads. “Officers Are Expected and Required to Maintain Control or to Intervene if the Response to a Subject’s Resistance or Aggression Clearly Becomes Excessive.”
The additional policy would also require any police officers witnessing any sort of excessive force to report it to their command.
“In addition to Taking Immediate Action to Stop Excessive Force, All Officers are Required to Report Excessive Force Through the Chain of Command,” according to the proposed policy.
Kure Beach’s amendment, which appears to be taken directly from the Town of Wrightsville Beach [shown below], is explicit in regards to intervention, but other agencies in the county take a broader approach to the subject.
In June, the Wilmington Police Department’s spokeswoman Linda Thompson said the department was looking to update its policies to include something more direct regarding a duty to intervene. However, there are already some policies in place requiring officers at the WPD to report criminal behavior by anyone employed by the department, she said.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office includes failure to report a violation of procedure as a dereliction of duty in its policy. The Town of Carolina Beach also includes a duty to report misconduct, but there is no explicit duty to intervene policy as of now.
The Kure Beach Town Council will meet on Monday, July 20, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers to vote on the policy, which is included in the consent agenda.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.