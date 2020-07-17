Here’s where you can donate a fan to Fran’s Fans

Fran's Fans (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | July 17, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT - Updated July 17 at 3:49 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Even though we are not able to host Fran’s Fans the traditional way this year, you can help keep senior citizens cool this summer!

In previous years, WECT’s Frances Weller would head to Walmarts around the area to collect fans to donate to senior citizens in need.

Unfortunately due to COVID-19, these in-store appearances are not possible.

So we’re asking you to drop off a brand new box fan at one of these locations:

Salvation Army Family Stores

Wilmington

1411 Floral Pkwy, Wilmington, NC 28403

Monday-Friday, 10am-7pm, Saturday 10am-6m

820 N 2nd St, Wilmington, NC 28402

Monday- Saturday, 9am-4:45pm

Brunswick

4566 Long Beach Rd SE, Southport, NC 28461

Monday-Friday, 9am-4:30pm, Saturday 10am-4:30pm

Pender

288 Merchants Cir, Hampstead, NC 28443

Monday- Saturday, 9am-5pm

New Hanover County Senior Resource Center

2222 S College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403

Monday-Friday, 9-11am, 2-5pm

Brunswick Senior Resources

121 Town Hall Dr, Leland, NC 28451

Wednesdays, 10am-1pm

