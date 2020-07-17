Here’s where you can donate a fan to Fran’s Fans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Even though we are not able to host Fran’s Fans the traditional way this year, you can help keep senior citizens cool this summer!
In previous years, WECT’s Frances Weller would head to Walmarts around the area to collect fans to donate to senior citizens in need.
Unfortunately due to COVID-19, these in-store appearances are not possible.
So we’re asking you to drop off a brand new box fan at one of these locations:
Salvation Army Family Stores
Wilmington
1411 Floral Pkwy, Wilmington, NC 28403
Monday-Friday, 10am-7pm, Saturday 10am-6m
820 N 2nd St, Wilmington, NC 28402
Monday- Saturday, 9am-4:45pm
Brunswick
4566 Long Beach Rd SE, Southport, NC 28461
Monday-Friday, 9am-4:30pm, Saturday 10am-4:30pm
Pender
288 Merchants Cir, Hampstead, NC 28443
Monday- Saturday, 9am-5pm
New Hanover County Senior Resource Center
2222 S College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403
Monday-Friday, 9-11am, 2-5pm
Brunswick Senior Resources
121 Town Hall Dr, Leland, NC 28451
Wednesdays, 10am-1pm
