Hawaii ties part of unique background experts say has Tammy Duckworth on VP shortlist

Lichtman notes the 52-year-old would be a good complement to Biden who would be the oldest president to take office if elected. Lichtman says many women have strong claims to be on the ticket, like Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) or Rep. Val Demings (D-FL). But he thinks Duckworth would be ready to step into the presidency if necessary. And he says it helps that she has links across the country, from Illinois to the Aloha State.