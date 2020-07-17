Four arrested after deputies seize marijuana, cocaine, armor-piercing ammo in Columbus Co. bust

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Four people were arrested after narcotics detectives seized marijuana, cocaine, and armor-piercing ammunition following a drug bust in Columbus County earlier this week.
The sheriff’s office says citizen complaints led its Vice-Narcotics Unit to initiate an investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs in the Tabor City area.
On Tuesday, detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Pine Circle Drive and seized 92 grams of marijuana, 470 grams of cocaine, an unspecified amount of heroin, a large cache of ammunition that included armor-piercing rounds, as well as drug paraphernalia.
The street value of the narcotics was worth approximately $56,000, the sheriff’s office says.
The following individuals were arrested and charged:
- Michael Maurice Sellers, 52, was given a $136,000 bond on the following charges: Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance; possession of heroin; possession of teflon-coated bullets; trafficking cocaine; possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance.
- Nicki Prince, 58, was given a $135,000 bond on the following charges: Maintaining a dwelling to for a controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance; possession of heroin; possession of teflon-coated bullets; trafficking cocaine; possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance.
- Leah Sondra Hooks, 35, was given a $125,000 bond on the following charges: Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance; possession of heroin; possession of teflon-coated bullets; trafficking cocaine; possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance.
- Darnell Prince, 67, was given a $135,000 bond on the following charges: Maintaining a dwelling to for a controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance; possession of heroin; possession of teflon-coated bullets; trafficking cocaine; possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.