First Alert Forecast: temps staying up, storm chances perking up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday remains seasonably hot with daytime temperatures cresting in the upper 80s and lower 90s and nighttime readings hard-pressed to fall below the 70s. Sunday even features the option for some inland communities to sneak up to the middle 90s. As a weak low pressure system approaches from the north, storm chances will tick up with time: 10-20% Friday afternoon, 20-30% Saturday, and 30-40% Sunday. Worth keep an eye to the sky and your WECT Weather App interactive radar!