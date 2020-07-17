First Alert Forecast: temps staying up, storm chances perking up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast for Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday remains seasonably hot with daytime temperatures cresting in the upper 80s and lower 90s and nighttime readings hard-pressed to fall below the 70s. Sunday even features the option for some inland communities to sneak up to the middle 90s. As a weak low pressure system approaches from the north, storm chances will tick up with time: 10-20% Friday night, 20-30% Saturday, and 30-40% Sunday. Worth keeping an eye to the sky and your WECT Weather App interactive radar!
The hot summer air has influenced the waters, for sure. Exactly one month ago, surf temperatures will at record lows in the lower 70s. This weekend, you can feel waves at least as warm as the lower to locally middle 80s!
Of course, warm water surfaces make prime fuel for tropical storms. But, thankfully, new tropical storm development appears unlikely near the Carolinas and across the Atlantic Basin this weekend.
Check out your summery seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or extend your outlook for whatever location you choose with your WECT Weather App. And thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.