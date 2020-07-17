Extra $600 a week in federal unemployment benefits could end July 25

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Unless the government extends the program, this could be the last week for receipt of the $600 a week Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefit.
The FPUC program is part of the CARES Act and provides an extra $600 a week to people receiving state or federal unemployment benefits and is due to expire July 25.
The Division of Employment Security is still processing unemployment insurance (UI) claims filed since April 19 after resolving all claims prior to that date.
Nearly all claims for state UI from Period 2 (April 19-May 16) have been resolved; only 1,890 from that period are pending resolution as of July 17.
A further 12,795 claims for state UI filed since May 17 are still pending resolution.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) became available April 24 for people who are ineligible for state UI. This federal program provides benefits to people who are self-employed or are independent contractors.
Currently, 27,376 claims for PUA are pending resolution.
Over 1.1 million people have applied for unemployment benefits and a total of $5,808,372,364 has been paid out in state and federal benefits in North Carolina since March 15.
Click here for the latest unemployment benefits data.
