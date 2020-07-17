Columbus County Schools asks parents to choose between in-person and virtual learning

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Following Governor Cooper’s announcement to reopen schools in the fall with Plan B or Plan C, Columbus County issued a survey Friday asking parents to make a choice.
The short, six-question survey aims to find out how many students are equipped for online learning and whether they would prefer to study 100% remotely or not.
The schedule for face-to-face instruction would depend on the proportion of students who want to attend school online.
If families choose remote learning, this will apply to the full nine-week grading period.
Transportation and exceptions to wearing masks are also under consideration.
To take the survey, click here. Responses are needed by July 22.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.