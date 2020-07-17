Wilmington City Council will consider Black Lives Matter art installation on Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Across the country, cities have permitted activists to complete Black Lives Matter art installations, usually painted on streets. In June, the City of Wilmington received a request to do just that and on July 21, City Council will vote on it, although, the request has changed since its initial proposal and would be installed in Jervay Park.
“City Council received a letter from three individuals (Janna Robertson, Cedric Harrison, and Greyson Davis) dated June 11, 2020. The three are representing a group of people that is seeking approval to create a public and symbolic display that is intended to convey that our community supports efforts to end racism and create a better community. Originally, the display was requested to take the form of a street mural in a highly visible downtown location,” according to City Council’s agenda.
While many cities have permitted art to be displayed on public streets in highly visible locations, city leaders met with the applicants in order to find another location that would not involve a roadway with traffic. The initial request asked the City Council to approve the art installation on Third Street but now, it would be located at Jervay Park at the entrance to the Freedom Walk.
“Rather than painting on the Third Street and having to close the road, we propose a series of 16 signs that spell out ‘Black Lives Matter,' visible from Third Street. The signs would be at least 8-feet high and range from 4--6 feet wide. The signs will be cut into the shapes of the letters and painted by local artists or groups off site,” according to the request.
Part of the reason why city staff is hesitant to allow activists to paint on the street itself is because once it is deemed a public forum, they cannot regulate what is written.
“Once a community designates a public space, street, sidewalk or building façade as a free speech public forum, the community’s ability to regulate the content of those messages diminishes greatly. Consequently, messages that may be viewed negatively (public condemnation of governance, individuals, or entities) will be entitled to the same consideration as those messages viewed more favorably,” according to a staff report.
The group is requesting the city allow the signs to stay in their location for a minimum of three years citing the cost and effort to make each letter as the reason for the length of time.
If approved the city would need to grant an encroachment agreement to allow the installation of the artwork. City staff also looked into creating more long-term options to create a designated public forum to allow for all expression.
Those two options include:
- Converting N. Front Street bounded by Parsley and N. 4th streets into a pedestrian plaza and permit public art and expression;
- Converting a portion of the closed Cowan Street into a pedestrian plaza and permit public art and expression.
The resolution being presented Tuesday will do three things: allow the installation of the artwork in Jervay Park, allow the City Manager to approve an encroachment agreement, and direct staff to review and consider the establishment of a city-designated forum for all public expression.
