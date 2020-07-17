Brunswick County sees one week 20% increase in COVID-19 cases

”I personally think it’s ridiculous that everybody has to have one on,” said Tony Hussey. “If you’re scared or you are one of the ones that could get it really easily then is your mask not protecting you against me? Why should I have to wear a mask if you’ve got a mask on? That’s just the way I feel. I mean we wear ours when we go places but I just think if you’ve got a mask on then you should be protected just like from me if I have it, if the mask works.”