Wrightsville Beach calls for special meeting to discuss potential change to parking rates

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Heads up beachgoers, possible changes to parking rates in Wrightsville Beach could be coming.
Parking rates and parking-related matters will be discussed Friday afternoon at a special meeting of the town’s Board of Aldermen. The meeting was only announced on Wednesday after a notice for the special meeting was put online.
According to the notice, the meeting will take place at 1:00 p.m. in Council Chambers of Town Hall, and the purpose of the meeting will be to discuss and consider ‘parking related matters and parking rates.'
When reached by email on Thursday morning, Town Manager Tim Owens said, as of now, no specific changes have been proposed.
“The Board did call a special meeting to discuss the potential for rate changes to the Town’s parking program. There is no specific proposal for changes on the table at this time. This will be discussed at the meeting on Friday and a decision will be made then,” Owens said.
Currently, parking rates are $3 per hour or $17 for a full day and paid parking is enforced from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., seven days a week in Wrightsville Beach.
This year, the Town of Carolina Beach upped their parking rates by 100 percent from $2.50 an hour to $5 an hour.
