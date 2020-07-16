Wilmington police are investigating after baby discovered in trash can

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a newborn infant was found alive inside a trash can Thursday afternoon.
According to police, a woman was walking her dog in the 4600 block of Fairview Drive, just off Carolina Beach Road, around 5 p.m. when she heard the sound of a baby crying coming from inside a nearby trashcan.
The woman called 911 and EMS took the infant to New Hanover Regional Medical Center to be checked out.
No other details are known.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609 or click here for anonymous tips.
