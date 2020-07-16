Trailer for Wilmington-filmed ‘Words on Bathroom Walls’ released

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The trailer for Words on Bathroom walls, which filmed scenes in Wilmington in 2018, was released.
Words on Bathroom Walls is a feature adaption of the book by the same name that tells the story of Adam, played by Charlie Plummer, as he navigates high school while living with paranoid schizophrenia.
Notable in the trailer are scenes that were filmed outside St. James Episcopal Church on S. 3rd St. The production filmed both inside and outside the church.
Other scenes were filmed at St. Mary’s Catholic School on 4th St. Filming locations also included Benny’s Big Time.
The film, from LD Entertainment on Roadside Attractions, will be released in theaters August 7.
Walton Goggins, Andy Garcia and AnnaSophia Robb also star in the film.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.