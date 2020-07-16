‘This is an opportunity for hope and growth': Teachers train for digital transition this fall

“The heart of online learning is the health and safety of staff and students and I hope that’s what people remember most. This is an opportunity for hope and growth and how to teach the bigger lessons in life,” said Felts. “What do you do when you’re frustrated and you don’t understand something? What do you do when you don’t feel motivated and don’t want to do something? How do you communicate to an adult how do you articulate your feelings in a moment in time? We have to remember there’s a bigger picture here.”