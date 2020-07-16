‘This is an opportunity for hope and growth': Teachers train for digital transition this fall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As districts announce their plans for school, virtual classes are sure to be central to everyone’s lives this fall.
Ever since schools abruptly shifted to online classes this spring, teachers have been searching for the best ways to take their lessons to the online platform and connect with their students.
Elizabeth Felts was teaching at New Hanover High School when the governor handed down the order closing schools this spring.
“We were teaching on a Friday and the following week we were online. Teachers made it happen,” said Elizabeth Felts. ”This was a crisis, a health crisis and I think most teachers we were concerned about our students more than anything … were they being healthy are they safe?”
Teachers across the state were called to adapt to a virtual classroom overnight.
Just days after the announcement, NC Virtual Public School launched their first webinar aimed to help teachers bridge the digital gap.
NC VPS offers online courses to students in North Carolina’s public schools. Its the second largest virtual school in the nation and leaders knew they had resources teachers could benefit from.
“We began offering online webinars live with some of our high quality teachers. We began on March 19 and initially we thought we’d offer just a couple and we started seeing numbers rise. We had 1,200 registrants in some of these meetings,” said Amber Parker, director of outreach and support for NC Virtual Public School.
From March 19 to June 2, the agency saw 38,000 people register for their online teaching webinars. To put that number in context, the entire state has about 100,000 public school teachers.
Courses ranged from how to teach subjects like art and PE online to utilizing platforms like Google Classroom and Blackboard and how to give students the tools to cope with some of the stress and challenges at home that come with living during a pandemic.
Every student has had a different experience under COVID-19; Some are in safe households and others don’t always know when they’re going to eat next. Teachers are passionate about learning and making sure kids are grasping the concepts, but Felts emphasizes school also allows teachers to check on their student’s physical and mental well being. Whether its online or on a computer, teachers will continue doing all they can to connect with their students.
“The heart of online learning is the health and safety of staff and students and I hope that’s what people remember most. This is an opportunity for hope and growth and how to teach the bigger lessons in life,” said Felts. “What do you do when you’re frustrated and you don’t understand something? What do you do when you don’t feel motivated and don’t want to do something? How do you communicate to an adult how do you articulate your feelings in a moment in time? We have to remember there’s a bigger picture here.”
NC VPS is still holding the free webinars and they can be found on their website’s digital transition section.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.