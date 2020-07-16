Cohen: Percent of positive COVID-19 tests remains level while number of positive cases rises

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen and members of the Coronavirus Task Force held a media briefing on Thursday regarding COVID-19.
As of today there have been 93,426 lab confirmed cases in North Carolina and 15,088 deaths, Cohen said.
The state has used four metrics to keep track of the virus in the state. The first metric, the trajectory of COVID-like syndrome cases, is on the rise. The next metric, the number of lab-confirmed cases is also on the rise, she said.
When it comes to the percentage of cases positive compared to tests given, that number has stayed relatively flat between 8% -- 10% and hospitalizations are also remaining flat. None of the four metrics are trending downwards.
Senior Deputy Director at NC Division of Public Health Dr. Cardra Burns gave an update on the state’s efforts to increase access to testing for the virus, especially for communities disproportionately affected by the virus. Last week the state has set up community testing events and will continue to hold these events across the state.
“So far in just under one week there has been 60 testing events with almost 2,000 tests collected. We plan to double that in the next two weeks,” Burns said.
You can watch it live here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.