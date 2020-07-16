Protester who claimed he was victim in hit and run charged with impeding traffic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department charged a protester in Downtown who initially claimed he was the victim of a hit and run.
“Wilmington Police have charged a downtown protester, 27 year old Jonathan Robertie, with Impeding the flow of Traffic and Failure to Register a Bicycle in the city limits. Robertie originally filed a hit and run report with officers from a July 2 incident at 115 Market Street,” according to a statement from police.
Despite the report being filed, it would be Robertie who ended up facing charges in the incident.
“Robertie reported that his bicycle had been hit by the Range Rover in this video. However, when officials viewed the video they were able to determine that Robertie and other protesters were blocking traffic. No injuries were reported and no charges were filed against the driver of the Range Rover,” according to police.
