Parents seek alternate education options for children

Ed Ellison, Head of School, said “nobody wants to be remote. No student, no parent, no faculty member. They’re telling me this everyday, ‘Mr. Ellison we want to be in the school', but we still need to do this safely. So, we’re really being mindful of what our plan is going to be, but I’ll tell you what is the thing that drove people our way is they understand if we’re going to be remote, Cape Fear Academy is the place to be.”