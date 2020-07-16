Parents seek alternate education options for children

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While most schools are still working out the details of how they’ll re-open this fall, many families are looking for options beyond the standard public education.
Private schools, charter schools and homeschooling groups are all seeing huge spikes in inquiries from families looking for information on what they offer.
At Cape Fear Academy, the number of applications they typically receive for the private school in June and July has tripled, with dozens of phone calls and emails from interested families and more than that on a virtual information session this week.
Private schools have a lot of discretion.
They’re advised by the North Carolina Department of Administration to follow C.D.C, D.H.H.S and the Governor’s guidance but are not bound by the same rules as public schools in many ways.
Cape Fear Academy went fully virtual in March and expects to announce plans for the next school year next Friday.
Ed Ellison, Head of School, said “nobody wants to be remote. No student, no parent, no faculty member. They’re telling me this everyday, ‘Mr. Ellison we want to be in the school', but we still need to do this safely. So, we’re really being mindful of what our plan is going to be, but I’ll tell you what is the thing that drove people our way is they understand if we’re going to be remote, Cape Fear Academy is the place to be.”
The phones are also ringing off the hook in the administration offices of the free charter school, the Roger Bacon Academy, which operates four locations in southeastern North Carolina.
Jesse Smith has overseen the transition of bringing their full curriculum online and says they saw a 90% participation rate in structured Zoom classroom sessions this spring.
“Accountability: a big piece was attendance. We took daily attendance in every Zoom class and kept track of ‘how many students do we have today in reading in kindergarten,‘” Smith said.
Christian Home Educators of Wilmington President Kathy Iandoli says interest in home schooling has exploded with many families trying to figure out whether they can make it work.
She’s hosting a general information session to answer basic questions about how to start for families on Tuesday, July 21 from 7-9 p.m. at Covenant Church in Wilmington.
