New Hanover County Schools releases responses to survey

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WECT) - Thousands of parents responded to the survey about school reopening plans issued by New Hanover County Schools last week and the results are in.
The results of the survey, answered by 12,400 parents and 1,440 staff, show the answers to three questions posed to parents in both English and Spanish and three questions posed to teachers.
Most respondents answered, “Yes” to the first question that asked if parents would send their children to school to participate in face-to-face instruction if the schools presented an option to alternate between face-to-face and remote instruction. Seventy-four percent of those who answered the English version of this question were in favor and 52.6% of those who answered the Spanish version were in favor.
Only 22.3% of those answering in English favored the fully virtual option; 28.2% would require additional information and 49.5% did not want their students to participate exclusively in remote learning. Of the Spanish respondents, 41.7% favored virtual; 42.3% needed more information and 16% were against the fully virtual option.
Parents’ comfort levels of having their students return to the school building with the proposed safety measures implemented were divided: 38.6% of those answering in English felt extremely comfortable; 34.5% felt moderately comfortable and 26.9% were not comfortable. Of the Spanish respondents, 23.4% felt extremely comfortable; 37.7% felt moderately comfortable and 23.4% were not comfortable.
When teachers were asked if there were circumstances that would prevent them from working face-to-face with students, 38.5% responded, “Yes,” leaving only 61.5% of teachers able to continue working face-to-face with students.
A reverse 40:60 split of responses was seen in answer to the question posed to teachers about interest in teaching virtually with 59.4% wanting to teach remotely for the entire 2020-2021 school year.
The results of the last question teachers were asked (see chart) confirmed rumors that several—5.2%, or one in 20—teachers would consider retiring or resigning if remote work was not available.
