nCino makes big splash in stock market

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A local tech company has made one of the biggest splashes on the stock market seen this millennium.
nCino, which is headquartered right here in Wilmington, has soared to 195% on its debut -- making it the biggest IPO pop for a U.S. tech company since 2000, according to Renaissance Capital.
Including foreign tech issuers since 2000, nCino places second only to a company in China, Baidu, which popped 354% in 2005.
nCino provides cloud-based software for financial institutions.
