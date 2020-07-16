Man wanted in Bolton shooting arrested in Pender Co.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted in connection to a Bolton-area shooting was arrested Wednesday in Pender County.
According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy who had stopped Timothy Carr Rossell Jr. for a traffic violation took him into custody for warrants out of Columbus County.
Rossell has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into an occupied property for an incident on April 20.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded a to Oscar Blanks Road in Bolton in reference to a gunshot wound victim.
Rossell is accused of shooting David Daniel Jr. after Daniel allegedly struck a member of Rossell’s family with a firearm “in the head area.”
Daniel received medical treatment for his injuries.
