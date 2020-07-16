Man charged with Wednesday night stabbing, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the Wilmington Police Department say an argument led to a stabbing late Wednesday night.
According to a news release, officers responded to New Hanover Regional Medical Center around 10:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a 20-year-old stabbing victim showing up at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim had been in a verbal argument with 23-year-old Jourdan Bethea when Bethea stabbed him, police say.
The altercation took place in the 200 block of Marlboro Street.
Bethea is charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury and is being held under a $75,000 bond.
